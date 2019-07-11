Magnitude 6.0 earthquake rocked Papua New Guinea and Solomon Islands today.Preliminary Earthquake Report:Magnitude 6.0Date-Time - 11 Jul 2019 17:08:38 UTC- 12 Jul 2019 04:08:38 near epicenterLocation 4.655S 155.245EDepth 497 kmDistances - 177.7 km (110.2 mi) NNW of Kieta, Papua New Guinea- 177.7 km (110.2 mi) NNW of Arawa, Papua New Guinea- 332.1 km (205.9 mi) E of Kokopo, Papua New Guinea- 545.3 km (338.1 mi) ESE of Kavieng, Papua New Guinea- 574.9 km (356.4 mi) E of Kimbe, Papua New Guinea