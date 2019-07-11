graph
Magnitude 6.0 earthquake rocked Papua New Guinea and Solomon Islands today.

Preliminary Earthquake Report:

Magnitude 6.0

Date-Time - 11 Jul 2019 17:08:38 UTC

- 12 Jul 2019 04:08:38 near epicenter

Location 4.655S 155.245E

Depth 497 km

Distances - 177.7 km (110.2 mi) NNW of Kieta, Papua New Guinea
- 177.7 km (110.2 mi) NNW of Arawa, Papua New Guinea
- 332.1 km (205.9 mi) E of Kokopo, Papua New Guinea
- 545.3 km (338.1 mi) ESE of Kavieng, Papua New Guinea
- 574.9 km (356.4 mi) E of Kimbe, Papua New Guinea