Aerial photo taken on July 9, 2019 shows the flooded Xingmazhou in Binzhou New Village of Changsha, central China's Hunan Province.
© Xinhua/Chen Zeguo
China's disaster relief authority launched a level IV emergency response on Tuesday evening, as continuous rainstorms swelled water levels of rivers in some provinces, the Ministry of Emergency Management said Wednesday.

The Office of State Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters dispatched four work teams to Hunan, Jiangxi, Guangxi and Guizhou to guide relief work, the ministry said.

A total of 50 rubber boats were allocated to Jiangxi to help the province with flood relief.



Floods hit rivers in many provinces, mostly in south China, due to heavy rains in recent days.
Aerial photo taken on July 9, 2019 shows the flooded areas in Dajiang Town, Rong'an County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.
© Tan Kaixing/Xinhua
The ministry asked local authorities to step up monitoring of weather changes and strengthen patrols on dams and dikes to guarantee the safety of the public.

Under a level IV emergency response, monitoring of emergencies will be stepped up and reported to the State Council.

Aerial photo taken on July 9, 2019 shows the flooded areas in Dajiang Town, Rong'an County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.
© Tan Kaixing/Xinhua
A vehicle runs in the flooded areas in Chang'an Town, Rong'an County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, July 9, 2019.
© Tan Kaixing/Xinhua
