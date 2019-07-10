© Xinhua/Chen Zeguo



China's disaster relief authority launched a level IV emergency response on Tuesday evening, as continuous rainstorms swelled water levels of rivers in some provinces, the Ministry of Emergency Management said Wednesday.The Office of State Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters dispatched four work teams to Hunan, Jiangxi, Guangxi and Guizhou to guide relief work, the ministry said.A total of 50 rubber boats were allocated to Jiangxi to help the province with flood relief.The ministry asked local authorities to step up monitoring of weather changes and strengthen patrols on dams and dikes to guarantee the safety of the public.Under a level IV emergency response, monitoring of emergencies will be stepped up and reported to the State Council.