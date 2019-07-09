© WLOX/Gray News



The entire shoreline of the Mississippi Gulf Coast is now under the same water warning tied to the blue-green algae bloom. Pascagoula's two beach testing sites joined the list Sunday morning.The dangerous condition is called a Harmful Algal Bloom, or HAB, which is when algae grows quickly on the surface of the water.According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, an algal bloom can look like foam, scum, or mats on the surface of water and can be different colors. The blooms can produce toxins that have caused a variety of illnesses in people and animals.The overgrown of harmful algae can occur in warm fresh, marine, or brackish waters with abundant nutrients and are becoming more frequent with climate change.A water contact advisory from the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality remains in effect for a segment of the Jourdan River in Hancock County from the I-10 bridge to the mouth of the river into St. Louis Bay. The toxic algae has also been found in samplings taken at the Pass Christian Harbor, the Bay St. Louis Harbor, and the Long Beach Harbor.The sand portions of the beaches remain open. But if you swim in the water or eat fish caught from the near shore waters, it could make you sick.Beaches affected include:Station 1 - Lakeshore BeachStation 2 - Buccaneer State Park BeachStation 3 - Waveland BeachStation 4 - Bay St. Louis BeachStation 5 - Pass Christian West BeachStation 6 - Pass Christian Central BeachStation 7 - Pass Christian East BeachStation 7A - Long Beach BeachStation 8 - Gulfport West BeachStation 9 - Gulfport Harbor BeachStation 10 - Gulfport Central BeachStation 10B - East Courthouse Road BeachStation 11 - Gulfport East BeachStation 11A - Edgewater Beach (Biloxi)Station 12A - Biloxi West Central Beach (Biloxi)Station 12B - Biloxi East Central BeachStation 13A - Gulfport Harbor BeachStation 14 - Front Beach (Ocean Springs)Station 15 - Shearwater Beach (East Beach-Ocean Springs)Station 19 -- Pascagoula Beach WestStation 20 -- Pascagoula Beach East