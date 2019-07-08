© China’s National Meteorological Center



Heavy rain has triggered floods in parts of eastern China.Severe weather has been affecting the province since last week. Jiangxi province activated a state of emergency on 05 July.Chinese news agency Xinhua, quoting Jiangxi Province flood control headquarters, said that a total ofThe floods also destroyed 34 houses. Direct economic losses are estimated at around US$45 million.Heavy rain also affected parts of neighbouring Zhejiang province.China's Ministry of Water Resources has warned that more rain during the current flood season could result in flooding along several major rivers, including the middle and lower reaches of the Yangtze River, as well as Taihu Lake, the Second Songua river, the Liao river and also the upper reaches of the Yellow River.