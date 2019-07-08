© Unknown



Alien-spotters may take heart from hearing that while US President Donald Trump doesn't believe in UFOs, he is open to the prospect because "anything is possible."In an interview with Fox News' Tucker Carlson, the host asked Trump for his views on UFOs"Personally, I tend to doubt it," Trump replied, "I'm not a believer, but you know, I guess anything is possible."In a potential blow to true believers, the president went on to dismiss claims that the US government has actually gotten its hands on UFO wreckage.It's far from the first time Trump has been pressed to express his views on the existence, or otherwise, of little green men.The barrage of ET-based queries follows the(Defense Department-speak for UFOs) flagged by its pilots, and even hinted at ongoing inquiries into reported sightings.And it's not only Trump who's been fielding questions about alien activity:"I am not," Putin replied, in case you were wondering, and insisted he has plenty of evidence to prove he's not an alien being.