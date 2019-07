© AP/Meghdad Madadi



Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps downed a US spy drone over the Strait of Hormuz last month, insisting it violated the country's airspace."After the downing of its intruding drone,Gen. Jalali was quoted by Reuters as saying.Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps shot down the an American UAV on 20 June. In a letter to the UN chief Antonio Guterres,The Iranian military repeatedly warned the drone, which allegedly flew over the southern coastal province of Hormozgan, according to Iran's envoy to the UN.Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif posted a purported map of the drone's flight path, which appeared to show that it had breached Iran's airspace on several occasions and received multiple warnings until it was finally brought down.During talks with US National Security Adviser John Bolton and Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu last month, Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said Russia's military had information that the drone was shot down in Iranian airspace.To prove this point, Iran's state-owned broadcaster has published photos of what it says are the remains of the drone retrieved from Iranian territorial waters.The incident has further escalated tensions between Tehran and Washington. Reports emerged within days that Donald Trump had made a last-minute decision to call off a retaliatory strike on targets in Iran.It followed attacks on at least six tankers near the strategic Strait of Hormuz that the United States quickly blamed on Iran. Tehran has staunchly denied any involvement and urged regional powers and the US to stop "warmongering".Relations between the US and Iran took a turn for the worse last year after Donald Trump exited the 2015 nuclear deal, which curbed Iran's nuclear programme. Trump alleged that the accord had failed to prevent Iran from seeking nuclear weapons and that it should be replaced with a new one Iran insisted that it has never violated the terms of the agreement, contrary to US claims. The EU signatories of the deal - the UK, Germany, and France - also believe that Iran is complying with the terms of the deal.But the Trump administration has still gone ahead with crippling economic sanctions against the country, forcing Iran to partially suspend its commitments under the deal