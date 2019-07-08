© Suzanne Plunkett/Reuters; inset, Noam Chomsky, Global Look Press



The Guardian is coming under fire for not reporting on renowned intellectual Noam Chomsky's comments on Labour's anti-Semitism row, with social media users accusing the outlet of hypocrisy.Chomsky said that the allegations of anti-Semitism against party leader Jeremy Corbyn and MP Chris Williamson are a "disgrace" and an "insult to the memory" of Holocaust victims.The Guardian has in the past reported on many of Chomsky's comments, butIndependent journalist Matt Kennard noted that RT, the Morning Star, and the Canary were the only news organizations to cover the esteemed intellectual's remarks.he said.Numerous people questioned the Guardian's silence on the issue, with some accusing it ofand having a. Kennard also noted that Chomsky's previous comments on Venezuela's Hugo Chavez and the Palestinian Boycott Divestment and Sanctions movement, were reported by the newspaper.