© Reuters



The anti-Russian sanctions imposed by the EU go both ways andRussian president has said, adding that he sees no "insurmountable obstacles" to fix the bilateral relations.Where did those billions go? I'll tell you - it's profits not received by us, as well as by European countries, including Italy.Putin said, when asked for his opinion on the new head of the European Commission German Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyden.Italy's PM Conte, on his part, said thatadding that he always felt "sadness" over them. The EU has recently upset Conte once again, extending the restrictions for another six months. "We believe that sanctions are not the goal.No one benefits from such a situation," Conte said.At the same time, the Italian PM said that the ongoing conflict in eastern Ukraine, raging in the eastern part of the country after the 2014 coup in Kiev, must be resolved as soon as possible. The Russian President, replied that"Why do you never ask our Ukrainian partners: when will you do it? Shall I issue a decree? What would that do?" Putin said.