© Tampa Bay Times, Ron Borrensen

Moscow is open to a new arms reduction deal, but the US must reciprocate, he added.In an extended interview with Italy's Corriere della Sera daily on Thursday, Putin pointed to the gargantuan difference between the US and Russian defense budgets, to dismiss the notion that Moscow could want to enter an arms race.Putin said.Reaching a comprehensive arms reduction agreement is what Moscow is striving for, but Washington doesn't seem as willing, he said. "Russia has the political will to work on this. Now it's the US' turn," Putin said.He pointed out that Moscow never heard back from the Trump administration after offering to sign a joint declaration on the inadmissibility of nuclear war in October, the same month Trump announced his intention to unilaterally withdraw from the cold-war era Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF).Washington cited Russia's alleged violations as it dismantled the cornerstone of European security, accusations that Moscow vehemently denied.The treaty banned nuclear and non-nuclear ground-launched ballistic and cruise missiles with a range of up to 5,000km.After pulling the US out of the INF,The US president said that he discussed the possibility of striking such a "three-way-deal" in a phone call in May.In spite of this rhetoric, Trump has been aggressively expanding the already immense US nuclear arsenal, spending billions of dollars on its build-up.Last week, Trump bragged about the US war industry churning out "brand new nuclear weapons" that he "hopefully" will never use.