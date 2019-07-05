frost damage
The cherry production in the Calderechas Valley has been reduced as a result of the severe frosts of the month of April. "The losses in some places amount to around 90% of the production. In a normal year, around 200,000 kilos are harvested, but this year, the total figure will barely exceed the 60,000 kilos," said Eduardo Hernando, technical director of the Calderechas Valley Guarantee Mark.

Despite the lower volume, the price is not expected to increase. The region's lower areas have been the most hit by the frosts of the past few months, and in the high areas, the producers will be able to pick cherries until mid-August.

The heat of recent days hasn't been too much of a concern for the entrepreneurs, as the high temperatures haven't taken a toll on the harvest and the quality of the cherries hasn't been affected.

Source: burgosconecta.es