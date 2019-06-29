Devastating floods hit Ghat District in south west Libya on 03 June, 2019.
© Government of Ghat District
Massive floods across Darfur Region and western Libya, two non related storms dumping a year of rain in less that a week in both locations. New rainfall patterns mimic Roman Grain Growing belt fro 2000 years ago. Mississippi floods diluting the Gulf of Mexico and silting the water column so badly from all time ever recorded record floods that seafood is declining. #Nofish19

