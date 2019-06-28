© Government of Tamaulipas



Tamaulipas, Mexico

Texas, USA

NWS Brownsville said that large parts of the Rio Grande Valley saw 6 to 12 inches (152mm to 305 mm) of rain during the storm, and more than 12 inches in the city of Harlingen.

Social Media

El Plan DN-III fue activado desde anoche en #Reynosa para brindar auxilio a la población afectada por inundaciones. Agradezco a la @SEDENAmx, @SEMAR_mx y @PoliciaFedMx por sumarse a las tareas de apoyo. pic.twitter.com/uKkNIsAg5O — Fco. Cabeza de Vaca (@fgcabezadevaca) June 25, 2019



Overnight, Texas Game Wardens stationed in Cameron/Hidalgo County assisted local officials of DDC 21 in the RGV in response to severe weather dropping 10+'' of rain in areas.



Responded to dozens of calls resulting in evacuation of 67 people and 15 pets via TPWD airboats. @TDEM pic.twitter.com/pPMmFQLMDp — Texas Game Warden (@TexasGameWarden) June 25, 2019



Heavy rain and wind gusts in Hidalgo County flipped a mobile hole earlier just west of Monte Alto. Elsa Fire Department reports everyone was able to leave without injury. pic.twitter.com/RdBtPNEfuk — Valerie Gonzalez (@ValOnTheBorder) June 25, 2019



It was a rough evening for many folks across the #RGV, where persistent rain bands dumped up to a foot of rainfall. A large swath of 6-12" fell across Weslaco-Harlingen-Raymondville. Please stay safe and avoid driving into flooded roadways #RGVwx #txwx #TurnAroundDontDrown pic.twitter.com/rnOvs44Wvv — NWS Brownsville (@NWSBrownsville) June 25, 2019



A violent storm hit border areas between Tamaulipas State, Mexico and Texas, USA, from 24 June 2019, bringing lightning strikes, strong winds and torrential rain.In Mexico, the worst affected areas are in the municipality of Reynosa, where authorities say over 50 neighbourhoods were affected. Flooding damaged roads, homes and medical centres. Local media reported that at least one person died in the floods.Teams from police, military and emergency service including civil protection, carried out evacuations and rescues. State Civil Protection have been distributing relief supplies to affected communities. Francisco Javier García Cabeza de Vaca, Governor of Tamaulipas, toured some of the affected areas on 25 June.Reynosa is situated on the Rio Grande river, along the border with Texas, USA, where heavy rainfall was also reported.Flooding affected parts of Hidalgo County where Monte Alto was among the worst hit areas. Harlingen in Cameron County also saw severe flooding. Streets were blocked and around 50 people (17 families) were evacuated from flooded homes.In a statement, the City of Harlingen said that "Monday night's unexpected rain event caused flash flooding in several areas of the City. The heavy rainfall temporarily exceeded the five-year designed capacity of the City's interior storm drainage system. Weather reports indicate more than 12 ½ inches (317.5mm) of rain pounded Harlingen within a 3-4 hour time period. This amount of rainfall is classified between a 100-500 year storm event."Strong winds also caused severe damage. NWS Brownsville said "A severe thunderstorm produced sporadic straight line wind damage from Monte Alto to portions of north Elsa during the evening of June 24th. Peak winds were estimated at 65 to 75 mph." Around 15,000 were left without power across Willacy, Hidalgo and Cameron Counties.Authorities have preventively closed the Anzaldúas and Hidalgo international bridges between the 2 countries.