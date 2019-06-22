There are over 270 million cars on the road in the United States, and the vast majority of them run on gasoline. It's flammable, sure, but the fact that an equivalent majority of vehicle fires involve gas-powered cars is also a function of their monopoly. So it's worth taking a step back and looking at how in recent months, with over half a million Teslas on the road at this point, the number of spontaneous fires involving the Model 3, S, and X seems to be increasing.
Tesla says there's no reason for concern, but it still pushed a "precautionary" over-the-air update to its Model X and Model S fleet to improve thermal management in the wake of one fire earlier this year. Then another stationary Model S caught fire. And a recall doesn't appear to be coming either, even as Audi makes a cautious and potentially sale-killing move to recall its new E-Tron SUV over a potential fire issue just months after its release.
As the frequency and details often get lost in the days, weeks, and months between incidents, The Drive has put together a timeline of each occurrence, as well as location, model, and whether or not it was charging at the time of combustion in an effort to better see the bigger picture.
June 1, 2019
- Location: Antwerp, Belgium
- Vehicle: Model S
- Status: Charging
May 13, 2019
- Location: Hong Kong
- Vehicle: Model S
- Status: Parked
May 3, 2019
- Location: San Francisco, California
- Vehicle: Model S
- Status: Parked
April 21, 2019
- Location: Shanghai, China
- Vehicle: Model S
- Status: Parked
February 8, 2019 | April 17, 2019
- Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Vehicle: Model X
- Status: Plugged in Garage, Then Being Transported
December 21, 2018
- Location: San Francisco, California
- Vehicle: Model S
- Status: Parked
June 18, 2018
- Location: Los Angeles, California, United States
- Vehicle: Model S
- Status: Stopped in Traffic
June 18, 2016
- Location: Oslo, Norway
- Vehicle: Model S
- Status: Charging
"We currently have well over half a million vehicles on the road, which is more than double the number that we had at the beginning of last year, and Tesla's team of experts uses that data to thoroughly investigate incidents that occur and understand the root cause," a Tesla spokesperson told The Drive. "Based on our research, we know that there are many external factors that can cause a fire to occur, including building fires, vehicle damage, improper maintenance by unauthorized mechanics, aftermarket modifications and improper vehicle charging."
Reddit thread surrounding one of the Model S fires pointed out, it has a known failure point.
"Lithium batteries can develop internal shorts spontaneously. It's a known failure mode. Depending on whether you overcharge, undercharge or overheat (which changes the threshold for what over or undercharging to a smaller envelope of operation), the battery can form 'lithium dendrites' or 'copper dendrites' which create dead shorts between the cathode and anode internally," he writes. "It's inherent to the battery chemistry of all lithium battery types. This is why you have to both design the charge/discharge circuitry very carefully and you also have to have extreme reliability and variance planned into the design, manufacturing and operation. It's one of those lovely, high energy failure mode features you get from a system that has a hand grenade's energy density multiplied by >100x."
laptop lithium-ion battery packs, cellphone lithium-ion batteries, and even e-cigarettes have all had explosive episodes. In addition to the dendrite problems, manufacturing issues can be to blame as well. The Atlantic recently spoke with an attorney who's taken on a handful of lithium-battery lawsuit cases and believes that the country is being flooded by "...a ton of batteries manufactured in China that are terribly made, completely unsafe... [and] rushed to be placed on the market."
"Rushed to market" is a common phrase that hangs like an albatross on Tesla as it struggles to make a profit. We saw it in the use of non-automotive-grade materials that resulted in infotainment screens melting in the summer heat; a more germane case might be Tesla's inability to foresee objects penetrating its battery packs in a crash. In 2014, after two high-profile accidents in which Tesla battery packs were ruptured and caught fire, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration opened an investigation into the issue. Though no recall was issued, Tesla added a titanium underbody shield to further protect the battery.
"Fire incidents involving Tesla vehicles are already extremely rare and our cars are significantly less likely to experience a fire than a gas car, however, we believe the right number of incidents to aspire to is zero," the spokesman told us. They added that Tesla has not "received any information to indicate that this fire [in Belgium] was a result of any issues with the battery."
However, given Tesla's reticence to disclose what caused fires in the past-as well as issue recalls-it's unclear if the public is in any danger or if there's a manufacturing issue that could be solved. In a similar situation, BMW was forced to recall thousands of cars and SUVs after an ABC investigation found more than 40 incidents of spontaneous and stationary fires. There's a big difference between eight and 40-but that gap is shrinking as the year goes on.
