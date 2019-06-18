With all of the recent rain and bad weather we have had recently, it's no surprise someone captured video of a waterspout off Marathon with quite a unique view.The waterspout, posted on only.miami's Instagram account but originally shot by Dylan Brown, is one of multiple waterspouts reported over the weekend in the Florida Keys.It looks like the boat, and the folks on it, are nearly underneath it as it formed over Kemp Channel, according to the National Weather Service.The NWS says the waterspout was upright, a distinct spray ring was visible, and lasted at least 15 minutes.