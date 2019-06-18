Earth Changes
Japan earthquake: Tsunami warning issued after 6.8-magnitude earthquake strikes near Niigata
Tom Embury-Dennis
The Independent
Tue, 18 Jun 2019 13:45 UTC
The Independent
Tue, 18 Jun 2019 13:45 UTC
There were no immediate reports of casualties, but the country's Meteorological Agency issued a warning for a 0.2 - 1 metre tsunami along the northwest coast of the main island of Honshu.
The quake struck around 30 miles southwest of the city of Sakata at 10.22pm on Tuesday, the agency reported, with the coastal areas of Yamagata and Niigata prefectures and the Noto area in Ishikawa Prefecture receiving tsunami advisories.
It said the quake's epicentre was fairly shallow, about six miles below the sea's surface.
Shallow quakes tend to cause more damage on the Earth's surface, but the agency said the expected "fluctuation" of waves was unlikely to cause damage.
All seven reactors at the Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear plant in Niigata were off line and no abnormalities were reported.
More follows...
See Also:
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Latest News
- Japan earthquake: Tsunami warning issued after 6.8-magnitude earthquake strikes near Niigata
- Details about the life of Dallas courthouse shooter released
- Light side of the moon: What causes flashes on the moon?
- Lightning kills man in Sofia, Bulgaria - second such incident in 2 days
- Two strong shallow earthquakes hit southwest China, at least 12 dead (UPDATE)
- Israeli firm boasts it can hack all iPhones, Android and Flagship Samsungs
- US chipmakers quietly lobby to ease Huawei ban
- No sleep for 42 hours: Russian journalist Golunov recalls ordeal in prison under bogus charges
- Violent turbulence sends airline passengers crashing into ceiling in dramatic video
- Severe weather churns up tornadoes, unleashes powerful winds across central US
- Washington, Russia, China and the probability of World War III in the not too distant future
- Impressive circular Neolithic building discovered in Cyprus
- SOTT Focus: Stephen Cohen's 2017 Prophecy About The Nuclear Threat Of Russiagate Is Coming True
- Çatalhöyük: The 9,000 year old community troubled by climate change, over crowding and infectious diseases
- Best of the Web: The American Dream is Alive And Well... in China
- Iran at the center of the Eurasian riddle
- Teen Vogue promotes prostitution as a legitimate work option for young girls
- Modi-Xi-Putin Meeting at SCO Summit Vital For Re-Shaping the World Order
- Russia pushes back against US "Freedom Gas", floods European market
- "The bombing will be massive": US planning a 'tactical assault' in Iran - UN officials
- Israeli firm boasts it can hack all iPhones, Android and Flagship Samsungs
- US chipmakers quietly lobby to ease Huawei ban
- Washington, Russia, China and the probability of World War III in the not too distant future
- SOTT Focus: Stephen Cohen's 2017 Prophecy About The Nuclear Threat Of Russiagate Is Coming True
- Iran at the center of the Eurasian riddle
- Modi-Xi-Putin Meeting at SCO Summit Vital For Re-Shaping the World Order
- Russia pushes back against US "Freedom Gas", floods European market
- "The bombing will be massive": US planning a 'tactical assault' in Iran - UN officials
- Best of the Web: A month in the life of the world's richest man - Putin (at least according to his critics)
- Small-scale war scenario in the Gulf - no obvious solution in sight
- US won't 'stumble into' war with Iran by mistake. Should it happen, it will be by intent and design
- McGovern: DOJ's bloodhounds on the scent of John Brennan
- Obama deleted hundreds of online speeches on the immigration crisis hours prior Trump entering office
- Behind Washington's anti-Maduro lobby, corporate forces support a coup in Venezuela
- Not journalism: Univision warps reality to push US' Venezuelan war agenda
- Ousted Egyptian president Mohamed Morsi dies in prison
- Trade war effect: US military companies likely to face restrictions of China rare earth exports
- Iran: Uranium production to surpass 300kg by June 27 says AEOI spokesperson
- Busted: Arrests made as Iran reportedly breaks up 'large' CIA-run cyber-espionage network
- Russia will reinforce it's western border as US plans to install more troops in Poland
- Details about the life of Dallas courthouse shooter released
- No sleep for 42 hours: Russian journalist Golunov recalls ordeal in prison under bogus charges
- Violent turbulence sends airline passengers crashing into ceiling in dramatic video
- Best of the Web: The American Dream is Alive And Well... in China
- Teen Vogue promotes prostitution as a legitimate work option for young girls
- Teenagers in Liverpool paid money by elder gang leaders to stab other youths
- Drug-addicted will get free heroin under new scheme headed by UK police
- 11-year-old North Carolina boy takes on robber with machete
- Don't expect a tip: Domino's Pizza teams with robotics company to deliver pies
- Texas: Ex-pastor arrested for sexually abusing teen relative over the course of two years
- Creeping socialism: Denver council member wins with promise to impose progressive policies 'by any means necessary'
- Lychee fruit blamed for the encephalitis deaths of 100 children in India
- TV now portrays dads as hapless fools
- Phoenix cops who threatened to kill family over 'shoplifting incident' placed on desk duty
- US tech giants are losing billions, quietly lobby to ease Huawei ban - report
- Publisher delays feminist author Naomi Wolf's book after UK radio host destroys premise live on air
- Plane crashes into river at Polish airshow, killing experienced pilot
- Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg admits "mistakes" were made before 2 crashes killed 346 people
- Millennials face greatest hardships from toxic economic conditions
- Fake News fail: MSNBC 'hemorrhaging' viewers following Mueller debacle
- Impressive circular Neolithic building discovered in Cyprus
- Çatalhöyük: The 9,000 year old community troubled by climate change, over crowding and infectious diseases
- Soviet dissidents' enemy No.1: KGB general Bobkov dies in Moscow
- Did red-haired, cannibalistic giants exist? Unlocking Lovelock Cave
- Archaeologists uncover unique megalithic monument in Ireland
- 8,000-year-old carvings by ancient humans discovered in South Africa
- Oldest evidence of marijuana use discovered in 2500-year-old cemetery in peaks of western China
- Crannogs: Neolithic artificial islands in Scotland stump archeologists
- Mysterious flooding leads to discovery of 5,000-year-old underground city in Turkey's Cappadocia
- Pristina stand-off: How Moscow blindsided NATO with 'secret Kosovo airport raid' 20 years ago
- Ancient fingerprints help unravel just who was making pots at Chaco Canyon
- Giant Pleistocene wolf discovered in Yakuti, Russia - still snarling after 40,000 years
- 3,000 year old city gates of 'Aramaic kingdom' found in Golan Heights
- Prehistoric stone engraved with horses and geometric motifs found in France
- In ancient China, pet crickets spent the winter in opulent gourds
- Three months after D-Day in 1944, French locals and American troops were on the verge of confrontation
- Hoard of the rings: Novel type of Bronze Age cereal-based product discovered
- Flashback Best of the Web: Soviets say Allied version of D-Day is a 'distortion' of history
- Victorian-era solar eclipse film restored to 4k as 19th century 'magic' meets 21st technology
- Stone artefacts from 2.6 million years ago are the earliest Homo tools ever found in Ethopia
- Light side of the moon: What causes flashes on the moon?
- Russia's next-gen MiG-35 fighters superior to F-35, half the price
- AI brings figures from still photos to life
- The ocean is sinking into Earth's mantle, and a dead supercontinent is partly to blame
- Aquaterra: Rising seas swallowed countless archaeological sites
- "Genes Out of Nothing"? Two Studies Demonstrate the Power of Mind
- Translation of genes more complex than expected
- What could go wrong department: Fungus genetically engineered to produce spider venom that kills mosquitoes
- Scientists find the weirdest magma on the planet below Bermuda
- Gene study suggests T. rex had an amazing sense of smell
- Researchers gathering clues to mysterious, gaping holes in Antarctic ice
- New discovery about origins of multi-celled animals 'turns core theory of evolutionary biology on its head'
- India sets sights on its own space station around 2030
- Samsung deepfake AI could fabricate a video of you from a single profile pic
- 'Superflares' could threaten Earth says study
- The future is here: Robot cops being developed to pull over drivers and issue tickets for offenses
- China's new high-frequency surface wave radar can reportedly detect stealth craft like the F-35
- Type A blood converted to universal donor blood with help from bacterial enzymes 'could double' blood bank supply
- Scientists discover mysterious 'mass of material' buried under Moon's South Pole-Aitken basin
- Ball lightning phenomenon theorized to be 'photon bubble' by Russian scientist
- Japan earthquake: Tsunami warning issued after 6.8-magnitude earthquake strikes near Niigata
- Lightning kills man in Sofia, Bulgaria - second such incident in 2 days
- Two strong shallow earthquakes hit southwest China, at least 12 dead (UPDATE)
- Severe weather churns up tornadoes, unleashes powerful winds across central US
- Pit bulls involved in attack that killed woman in Bakersfield, California
- Underground fire triggers panic in Uttar Pradesh, India
- Rain-triggered flood leaves 5 dead in south China's Guangxi
- Greenland surface ice balance has increased 510 billion tons over the last year
- Japan's northeastern Honshu Island hit by 5.2 magnitude earthquake
- Severe weather in Europe causes devastation
- Floods in Mongolia leave at least 12 dead
- Shallow 6.0-magnitude quake hits Kermadec Islands - 3rd in 2 days, 4th for region
- France to declare natural disaster after violent storms devastate crops in south east
- More than 260 dead dolphins found along Gulf of Mexico Coast since February 1st
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: The real story of Greenland ice melt June 2019
- Second strong earthquake (magnitude 6.6) hits Kermadec Islands - third for the region within 8 hours
- Mexico's Popocatépetl volcano erupts firing ash to 32,000 feet (9.8 KM)
- Violent storm batters parts of Switzerland
- Strong shallow 6.1 magnitude earthquake strikes NE of Tonga
- New Zealand earthquake: Tsunami threat cancelled after 7.2 tremor strikes Kermadec Islands
- Bright meteor fireball filmed on June 15 over the province of Toledo, Spain
- Dashcam captures spectacular meteor fireball in Canberra, Australia
- Multiple reports of meteor fireball soaring over Brazil
- Massive meteor fireball over Adelaide, Australia
- Large Fireball Lights up Skies Over Andalucia, Southern Spain
- Driver shocked as meteor fireball flashes across south east England
- Mystery surrounds 'massive bang' in Plymouth, England
- Nighttime meteor fireball reported flying over Germany, France
- Meteor fireball captured over northern Germany
- Meteor fireball flies over La Aparecida, Spain
- Meteor fireball lights up Queensland sky in Australia
- Meteor fireball lights up Northern New Zealand's sky
- Meteor fireball detonates over Australia's Northern Territory, turns night into day
- Meteor fireball sails over southern Wales, UK
- Spectacular light show as meteor fireball lights up south-eastern Australia
- Home surveillance camera captures exploding meteor as it lights up sky in Seattle, Washington
- Meteor fireball seen over north-central and east Texas
- Powerful, mysterious explosion heard in Grand'Anse, Haiti likely a meteorite
- Mysterious, loud cannon-like boom heard in western Nebraska town
- Meteor fireball flies over Switzerland, Austria, Slovenia, Germany, Italy and France
- Jessica Biel joins anti-vaccine activist RFK Jr. to lobby against California pro-vaccination bill
- Hollywood dystopia? Sir Peter Jackson and James Cameron team up to promote meatless future
- Chronic inflammation removes motivation by reducing dopamine in the brain
- Cheap vitamin C brings hospital patients back from the brink of death by sepsis
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health #19 - ADHD - Childhood Epidemic or Pharmaceutical Scam?
- The real gender gap is in heart disease
- First Canadian case of insect resistance to genetically engineered corn discovered
- How modern life is transforming the human skeleton
- Medical police state in action: AMA votes to allow minors to override parental objection to vaccines
- Statin Nation: How the 'most profitable drug ever created' is damaging the health of millions
- Forced vaccination: New York state ends religious exemptions to vaccine mandates
- What in the world is going on in the Dominican Republic? (Update)
- Breakfast cereals marketed to kids are loaded with glyphosate, says new report
- Monsanto paid American Council on Science and Health front group to hide evidence
- Lyme disease: The CDC's greatest coverup
- New cases of Ebola crop up in Uganda raising fears of further spreading
- Gluteomorphin: The opiate in your food
- Even low light before bed can disrupt sleep-hormone cycles
- Women exposed to light during sleep at higher risk for weight gain
- Glyphosate & Autism: Scientist Stephanie Seneff explains the indisputable link
- The mindfulness conspiracy
- Science says silence is much more important to our brains than we think
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: The Triumph of Irrationalism and the Death of Metaphysics
- For health and well-being, spend two hours a week in nature
- The hippies were right: It's all about vibrations, man!
- Dogs mirror owner's stress
- Free will is real
- Imagination can change perception of reality on a neural level
- New discovery showing how the nervous system passes information to progeny
- Caitlin Johnstone: On authentic spirituality
- How listening to music 'significantly impairs' creativity
- Stoic practices that can make us happier ...or less unhappy
- Men more likely than women to face mental illness and substance abuse
- Research helps shed new light on circadian clocks
- The Healing Power of Gardens: Oliver Sacks on the Psychological and Physiological Consolations of Nature
- What does it mean to suffer consciously?
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Transformation or Degradation? The Many Faces of Suffering
- Illeism: New research finds this ancient rhetorical trick leads to wiser reasoning
- Research reveals majority of atheists believe in a supernatural phenomenon or entity despite their trust in science
- Misology: The hatred of reason and argument deprives us of truth and knowledge
- David Paulides: 'Bow hunters are now being found in bizarre circumstances'
- 'Wow, what is that?' Navy pilots report Unexplained Flying Objects
- 'Look at it fly!': Navy pilots report seeing UFOs
- The Paranormal Roots of the Pentagon's UFO Program
- Famed UFO researcher, Stanton Friedman, dead at 84
- Churches combine forces in Rome to learn best exorcism practices because of rise in possession cases
- UFO researcher claims there's an underwater alien base under the Great Lakes
- Best of the Web: What The Hell Is Going On With UFOs And The Department Of Defense?
- 'Yeti' footprint photographed near Nepal Base Camp, says Indian Army
- 'UFO falls from sky' against double rainbow after being 'struck by lightning'
- Secret US aircraft or UFO? San Antonio woman films mysterious 'craft' flying over neighborhood
- Best of the Web: UK police: 'Drone' that shut down Gatwick Airport for days last December 'could see what was happening on runways, was eavesdropping on radio communications'
- From AAWSAP to AATIP: How the Pentagon's UFO program changed names, and focus
- Best of the Web: 26 electricity poles in a row collapse on a street in Seattle for no apparent reason
- Russia's paranormal soldiers and military dolphin telepathy revealed by defense ministry magazine
- Michigan couple says they caught a ghost on camera after finding scratches on baby's face
- Drone films site of mysterious death of Russian hikers 60 years ago as probe reopened
- Helicopter pilot sees UFO through his night vision goggles over Las Vegas
- Oldest pyramid on Earth is hidden in Antarctica, claims researcher
- DNA testing needed to help identify mystery animal that attacked and killed North Carolina teacher
- Hundreds attend wedding ceremony for two frogs in India
- Jonathan Pie: The race to number 10
- 'When has the government ever lied about attacks on ships in a gulf somewhere just to provoke war?' - John Bolton
- Flashback: 50-foot dead parrot placed in Potters Field Park as London celebrates Monty Python reunion
- Vatican announces new changes to the Lord's prayer
- Stunned Finnish Coast Guard spots '3-headed sea monster'... turns out to be a 'Russian yacht'
- Giant 'Yoshi the Fish' helps keep Indian beach clean
- Key asset: Police dog sniffs out car keys lost in woman's backyard
- Google deploys squads to destroy offensive books, videos, websites
- Curious shark checks out swimmer at Panama City, Florida beach
- Hillary refers to herself 106 times during high school graduation speech
- Bolton announces 7 new wars in honor of Memorial Day
- 'Hot podium guy for PM': Twitter hails unlikely successor to Theresa May
- New York Times wins Pulitzer for publishing blatant lies
- Satire: Facebook claims party celebrating Candace Owens's suspension was 'honest mistake'
- "Only we are allowed to spy on people" says Google
- 'Trump, Russia, possible collusion' - fake news pundits' hysteria set to music
- No dairy projectiles: Cops ask McDonald's to halt milkshake sales while Farage is in town
- Puppy-loving president of Turkmenistan gifts military with delightful dogs
- In celebration of Russia's taste for speed and legendary bad roads, 'tractor racing' poised to become 'new national sport'
'Night-shining' clouds above London, England, 9 June 2019
Quote of the Day
If you want to study the social and political history of modern nations, study hell.
- Thomas Merton
Recent Comments
Boeing top executive board needs to go to jail and not be making big bucks while trying to weasel out of the murder of hundreds of people. Jail...
It isn't bad enough to have roving gangs of humans.
Don't the Israeli hackers leave big footprints. Never been fooled about tech security. If you have a secret do not enter it into a bespoke copying...
More humans loosing their job to automation. The thing to do is to boycott Domino's Pizza to extinction but I suspect the techno freaks will all...
Another forced marriage!