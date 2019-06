Esta mañana el volcán Popocatépetl #DonGoyo registró una explosión a las 10:40 y generó una columna de una altura aproximada de 5 mil metros de altura con contenido moderado de ceniza.El semáforo de #AlertaVolcánica permanece en #AmarilloFase2 (📹@garzaec) pic.twitter.com/CPXKI8O5up — LupitaJuarez (@LupitaJuarezH) June 14, 2019



increased tenfold

BACKGROUND

UPTICK

Mexico's Popocatépetl continued its eruptive uptick in style at 15:40 UTC on June 14, with a strong Vulcanian-Type Explosion — one of the volcano's largest eruptions in years.The Volcanic Ash Advisory Center (VAAC) Washington has warned of a thick ash column rising to at least 32,000 feet (9.8 km) a.s.l. and moving in a NE direction at 30-35 kts .Particulates ejected to altitudes above 32,800 feet (10km) or FL328 —and into the stratosphere— have a direct cooling effect on the planet.Twitter was quickly clogged with awesome photos and footage:Popocatépetl, whose name means Smoking Mountain in Nahuatl, the language of the Aztecs, sprang back to life in 1994 (solar minimum of cycle 22) after half a century of quiescence.correlating neatly with the sharp drop-off in solar activity (see 'UPTICK' below).5426 m / 17,802 ft19.02°N / -98.62°WERUPTING (4 out of 5)1345-47, 1354, 1363(?), 1488, 1504, 1509(?), 1512, 1518, 1519-23(?), 1528, 1530, 1539-40, 1542, 1548, 1571, 1580, 1590, 1592-94, 1642, 1663-65, 1666-67, 1697, 1720, 1802-04, 1827(?), 1834(?), 1852(?), 1919-22, 1923-24, 1925-27(?), 1933, 1942-43, 1947, 1994-ongoingFor more see VolcanoDiscovery.comSeismic and Volcanic activity has been correlated to changes in our sun.The recent global uptick in earthquakes and volcanic eruptions is likely attributed to the drop-off in solar activity, coronal holes, a waning magnetosphere, and the influx of Cosmic Rays penetrating silica-rich magma.Check out these links for more info.