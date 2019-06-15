At least seven people died and three others were missing after heavy rains pounded Recife, capital of Brazil's northeastern state of Pernaumbuco, firefighters said on Friday.In the municipality of Jabotao dos Guararapes, which is part of the Recife metro area, a teenager died due to another landslide, and a woman was found dead inside a car submerged in water in a tunnel in Recife.Two children were reported missing in Camaragibe. So was a 20-year-old man who was dragged by the river's flow while having a bath.