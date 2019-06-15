fooding nebraska crops
Biblical flooding this spring has wiped out crops and cattle in the US Midwest
Michael Lazaro from https://www.evolutionaryenergyarts.com David DuByne creator of the ADAPT 2030 channel on YouTube discusses energetic changes on Earth as the Sun moves into its 400-year cycle affecting crop production, the economy and everyone on our planet. This is an energetic timeline for what you can expect from now to 2023. Michael is known for his studies in Pranic Healing, Quantum Touch, Polarity Therapy and the Nag Hammadi and Dead Sea Scrolls. Evolutionary Energy Arts YouTube Channel https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCd1B...

- Food growing zones shifting
- China crops being wiped out from army worm infestation
- Delayed crop production in Europe and China
- What happens when citizens don't have enough food
- The skill sets you need to survive changes in society as the grand solar minimum intensifies
- Earth made homes to protect from plasma discharges
- Store six months' worth of food
- Pacific Ocean sea life die off
- Chinese investment areas of north Africa
- China's string of pearls
- Old Roman grain growing areas of north Africa, EU Unified Defense Force will occupy that
- Rainfall increases in Iran, Afghanistan and Indus Valley


