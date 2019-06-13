According to the country's disaster management agency BNPB (Badan Nasional Penanggulangan Bencana) flooding began around several days ago and has affected a total of 11,652 families or 35,684 people.
Samarinda City is situated on the Mahakam river in the east of the island of Borneo. The river overflowed after heavy rain on 09 June. Over 600 houses have been flooded. BNPB said that flood water was 1.25 metres deep in some areas.
Across the Makassar Strait lies the island of Sulawesi where flooding recently affected 3 provinces.
Social media
Selama 3 hari beturut, mewakili Walikota #Samarinda, Sekda Kota #Samarinda meninjau langsung korban #banjir. Kali ini menggunakan perahu karet membagikan langsung nasi bungkus kepada warga korban #banjir dari rumah ke rumah. Bersama unsur #ForumKomunikasiPimpinanDaerah pic.twitter.com/c5EqCtODmm— PPID_Pemkot_Samarinda (@pemkotsmd) June 10, 2019
Penampakan banjir dari udara di kawasan sempaja, Samarinda, Ahad 09/06/19 pic.twitter.com/fk0OGvNpK2— MSA (@MSApunya) June 9, 2019