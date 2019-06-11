© Vanessa Beeley



The group received loads of weapons from the U.S. including Grad rockets, as well as Fagot and TOW anti-tank guided missiles [ATGMs]. ... Jaysh al-Izza's 'special relationships' with HTS and its high-tolerance to al-Qaeda ideology confirms the radical views of the group's fighters and leader. Jaysh al-Izza members are not even making much efforts to hide this after the suspension of the U.S. support in 2017."



The hospital masquerade

The Pulse of Life example

One-eye-blind reporting

Dr al Nayef (former Health Minister) told us that, since March 2011, 67 of the country's 94 national hospitals had been attacked and damaged, with 41 out of service. 174 health workers had been killed, 127 wounded and 33 kidnapped. Further, 1921 primary health centres had been damaged, and 678 were out of service. 421 ambulances had been lost or were out of service, and 197 support vehicles had been damaged, with 169 out of service.

In Yemen,

375 hospitals

have been destroyed by the Saudi Coalition using bombs predominantly supplied by the U.S., U.K. and France

The White Helmets' role

White Helmets are terrorists. They are specialists in acting & drama, not humanitarian work. The White Helmets abuse the "humanitarian" title to gain trust and to brainwash people in Syria and outside. They are a big lie. There are many foreigners working in the #WhiteHelmets."

We never saw them [White Helmets] operate in East Aleppo; they belonged to the terrorists. They received money from outside, from more than one country."

Who created the cycle of violence?

Geir Pedersen, the UN special envoy for Syria, continues to call forlornly for a ceasefire and a 'political solution.' A ceasefire would mean abandoning the people of Idlib indefinitely to jihadi control and allowing the consolidation of an Al Qaida caliphate and safe haven. HTS scoff at any idea of political negotiations."

Idlib's hospitals: the official statistics

..[I]n a 2012 Al Jazeera interview, he [Dr. Mousa Al Kurdi] passionately advocated for the Syrian National Council's recognition as the "sole representative" of all Syrians. He also boasted of how at that year's Friends of Syria summit in Istanbul - attended by Hillary Clinton - he told the foreign ministers of several governments, including Victoria Nuland of the U.S. State Department, 'either you defend us or you arm the Free Syrian Army to defend us - you have the choice.'"

Seeing through the lies and half-truths

