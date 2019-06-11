© DPA



Severe hailstorm in Munich, Germany this afternoon, June 10th! Report: Munchen Live / partners @cycloneorhodes pic.twitter.com/NrXsPuVEDe — severe-weather.EU (@severeweatherEU) June 10, 2019



Horse injured by large hail near Munich, Germany today, June 10th. Report: Notizie meteo Italia pic.twitter.com/za5TnD6ZTt — severe-weather.EU (@severeweatherEU) June 10, 2019



BRUTAL hail bombardmenton the Ammersee, Bavaria, Germany this afternoon, June 10th! Report: @verena_weisnaehschen / Tornado in Italia pic.twitter.com/4IcKtXw9LT — severe-weather.EU (@severeweatherEU) June 10, 2019



Intense hailstorm in Gemering, Germany yesterday, June 10th. Report: @burkhardtroeper / Meteo Reporter Storm pic.twitter.com/12VTeMIbli — severe-weather.EU (@severeweatherEU) June 11, 2019



BRUTAL hail bombardment in Germering, Germany yesterday, June 10th! Report: Mansur Bisultanow / Meteo Reporter Storm pic.twitter.com/pE2FZAkGtR — severe-weather.EU (@severeweatherEU) June 11, 2019



Intense hailstorm in Denklingen, Germany today, June 10th. Report: Michaela Schober / Severe Weather Germany pic.twitter.com/vpbrhZKYyF — severe-weather.EU (@severeweatherEU) June 10, 2019



INTENSE severe #hailstorm in Ammersee, Germany today, June 10th!! Report via Jurnal de Vreme! pic.twitter.com/QhQVGlASWM — severe-weather.EU (@severeweatherEU) June 10, 2019



Eastern Germany also hit by storms

Hailstones as big as tennis balls hammered the Munich area on Monday as a series of thunderstorms lashed parts of Germany.Several people were injured, including a seven-year-old, during a hailstorm in the southern German state of Bavaria on Monday.Houses and cars were damaged by the hail, which meteorologists said were aboutLocals took to social networking sites to post videos and pictures of the extreme weather.It came during a day of torrential rain and storms across Germany which caused flooding and disruption during the public holiday.Locals spoke of their shock at the extreme weather. Roberto De Angelis told broadcaster BR24: "I've never experienced anything like it before."In Bavaria, winds of up to 120km/h were recorded, according to the German Weather Service (DWD).Several car windows were broken by the hailstones. Meanwhile, houses were submerged in water as torrential rain fell.Emergency teams were called out on 550 operations in Munich alone, DPA reported.According to rail operator Deutsche Bahn, fallen trees on the tracks between Landshut and Munich caused restrictions to rail traffic, however, trains were able to detour.The east German state of Saxony was also severely affected by the storms.The police reported several flooded streets in the Erzgebirgskreis. The responsible police department in Chemnitz reported that these roads were not passable.The DWD said the situation was better in parts of northern Germany. In the districts of Oldenburg and Bremen, however, there was also heavy rain.In North Rhine-Westphalia it was rather quiet compared to the east and south.Meanwhile, a large forest fire on a former military training area near Jüterbog in Brandenburg was extinguished. Task forces had been fighting the fire for several days.