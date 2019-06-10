killed by lightning

At least 31 people have reportedly died in heavy storms and flash floods throughout Iran since Wednesday, while 71 more were injured, officials announced on Sunday.At least six people died in the floods while 25 more wereaccording to Pirhossein Kolivand, head of the Iran Emergency Medical Service, as cited in reports.Footage shows the floods and the devastation in their aftermath at various locations in North Khorasan Province and Razavi Khorasan Province, where one person was reported to have died.