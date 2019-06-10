© Carrie Smith via Reuters



One person has died after a falling crane tore through an apartment complex and a garage in downtown Dallas amid gusty winds. Videos from the scene show damaged apartments and cars in mangled heaps.One person is dead and several people have been injured after a high-rise construction crane towering over the Elan City Lights apartment complex in downtown Dallas ripped through the building, leaving apartments and vehicles badly damaged.Footage from an eyewitness on Sunday afternoon shows twisted cars lying on top of each other after the upper levels of the garage caved in from the impact."It's absolute chaos. I can't believe what I'm f**king seeing right now," the man can be heard saying in the video.The crane apparently ruptured pipes in the apartment block's water supply system, as torrents of water can be seen running down from the roof.Dallas Fire-Rescue spokesman Jason Evans said that six people were injured in the collapse, adding that, as cited by CNN.The incident is blamed on the strong winds that swept through northern Texas, bringing hail and heavy rain to parts of the state. The weather service said that wind speeds could reach 70mph, warning of possible tornadoes.Several videos show debris flying over the city.Damage was also reported at the Dallas Love Field Airport where a part of the roof and a hangar door were reportedly knocked down in a severe thunderstorm.