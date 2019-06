President Trump has put a halt on fetal tissue research, a move that's sure to stir controversy across a nation dug in on a hostile abortion debate. The administration's new policy will disallow scientific research on aborted fetuses mainly within the National Institutes of Health. The effects on private research groups appear less stringent.Anti-abortion groups are claiming a small victory with the announcement.According to the New York Times , the Department of Health and Human Services will cancel a $2 million-a-year contract with the University of California, San Francisco.the department said in a statement.Tensions over abortion rights are now at a boiling point and getting worse.