President Trump has put a halt on fetal tissue research, a move that's sure to stir controversy across a nation dug in on a hostile abortion debate. The administration's new policy will disallow scientific research on aborted fetuses mainly within the National Institutes of Health. The effects on private research groups appear less stringent.

Anti-abortion groups are claiming a small victory with the announcement. Most anti-abortion groups have targeted the practice of using aborted fetuses for vaccine and HIV research for over a decade.

According to the New York Times, the Department of Health and Human Services will cancel a $2 million-a-year contract with the University of California, San Francisco. The project heavily involves the use of aborted fetuses.

"Promoting the dignity of human life from conception to natural death is one of the very top priorities of President Trump's administration," the department said in a statement.

Tensions over abortion rights are now at a boiling point and getting worse.

