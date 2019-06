© AP Photo/Markus Schreiber

In a closed-door meeting last week, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the U.S. has struggled to keep the opposition to Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro united, according to The Washington Post "Our conundrum, which is to keep the opposition united, has proven devilishly difficult," Pompeo said in audio obtained by the Post.The secretary of State made the remarks last week, according to the Post, at one point declining to answer a sensitive question because "someone's probably got a tape recorder on."Pompeo added thatThe secretary of State said the problems in uniting the opposition have been present since he became director of the CIA in 2017 and thatMaduro, Pompeo said in the recording, "is mostly surrounded by Cubans," adding, "He doesn't trust Venezuelans a lick. I don't blame him. He shouldn't. They were all plotting against him. Sadly, they were all plotting for themselves."and was the first of nearly 60 countries to recognize opposition leader Juan Guaidó as the South American nation's interim president.The sentiments Pompeo expresses in the recording are "a sober but accurate view," Shannon O'Neil, a Venezuela expert at the Council on Foreign Relations, told the newspaper."They remain divided over how to take on the Maduro regime - whether or not to enter into dialogue, whether or not to engage with the military, whether or not to run a presidential candidate or boycott elections," she told the Post. "They don't even retweet each other."The State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Hill.