Several cities and municipalities have declared a state of emergency after heavy rain caused flooding and landslides in parts of Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH) and Serbia over the last few days.The city of Tuzla in the north east of the country declared a state of natural disaster on 01 June, 2019 in response to the flooding and landslides triggered by the rain.Tuzla's Civil Protection authorities said that flooding has damaged around 50 homes, along with vehicles, roads, two bridges, water infrastructure and agriculture.In Serbia, recent heavy rainfall has caused flooding in central and western areas of the country.Assistant Interior Minister and Head of the Emergency Situations Department, Predrag Marić, said in a statement that as much asNine municipalities and cities have declared an emergency situation: the city of Kraljevo and the municipalities of Knić, Arilje, Lučani, Vrnjacka Banja, Tutin, Trstenik, Novi Pazar and Sremska Mitrovica.Roads and homes have been flooded and some bridges damaged. The Ministry of Interior reported that 159 people have been evacuated, mostly for preventive reasons. No injuries or casualties were reported.The Assistant Interior Minister said that the situation has already started to improve and the water is slowly receding. Clean up operations and pumping work will continue so that affected families can return to their homes.However, the country's Hydrometeorological Institute warned that further heavy rain is likely in central and southern areas.