Popocatépetl
Eruption of Popocatépetl June 3rd 2019
Popocatépetl continued its explosive uptick in style today, June 03, by firing an ash column to approximately 37,000 feet (11.3 km) a.s.l. - the volcano's largest eruption in years.

The Volcanic Ash Advisory Center (VAAC) Washington is reporting on a "large ash emission to FL370".

Particulates ejected to altitudes above 32,800 feet (10km) or FL328 -and into the stratosphere- have a direct cooling effect on the planet.

Popocatépetl, whose name means Smoking Mountain in Nahuatl, the language of the Aztecs, sprang back to life in 1994 (solar minimum of cycle 22) after half a century of quiescence.

Over the past few months, violent activity at the volcano has increased tenfold, correlating neatly with the sharp drop-off in solar activity (see 'UPTICK' below).

BACKGROUND

Stratovolcano: 5426 m / 17,802 ft
Central Mexico: 19.02°N / -98.62°W
Current status: ERUPTING (4 out of 5)

Eruption list: 1345-47, 1354, 1363(?), 1488, 1504, 1509(?), 1512, 1518, 1519-23(?), 1528, 1530, 1539-40, 1542, 1548, 1571, 1580, 1590, 1592-94, 1642, 1663-65, 1666-67, 1697, 1720, 1802-04, 1827(?), 1834(?), 1852(?), 1919-22, 1923-24, 1925-27(?), 1933, 1942-43, 1947, 1994-ongoing

For more see VolcanoDiscovery.com

UPTICK

Seismic and Volcanic activity has been correlated to changes in our sun.

The recent global uptick in earthquakes and volcanic eruptions is likely attributed to the drop-off in solar activity, coronal holes, a waning magnetosphere, and the influx of Cosmic Rays penetrating silica-rich magma.

