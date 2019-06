© United Nations



UN Special Rapporteur on torture Nils Melzer has said that on the 31st of May he gave video interviews with both Sky News and the BBC on his findings that WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is the victim of psychological torture. As of this writing, footage of those interviews is nowhere to be found."So the UN rapporteur actually appeared on the Kremlin's premier propaganda network - yes, the propaganda network of the state that shoots journalists in the face - to discuss Julian Assange's 'torture'," tweeted Ahmad, pretending to be under the illusion that UN experts are meant to remain exclusively loyal to a specific group of nations."For the record: On 31 May, I have also given similar exclusive TV interviews to both Sky News and BBC World on Julian Assange, but it seems they decided not to broadcast them," Melzer responded If you search for online video footage of Nils Melzer conducting interviews on this subject, you'll find videos from RT and Ruptly , you'll find his excellent interview on Democracy Now which we discussed recently , but you won't find videos from BBC World or Sky News, nor any record of any video interviews ever having been aired.The BBC publishedprint article that contains a few small excerpts from a discussion with Melzer, but in terms of impact and quantity of information this comes nowhere close to a televised interview and online video footage.The idea that anyone from the UN should only be giving interviews to western media outlets is of course ridiculous, and it's made even more ridiculous by the fact that Melzer has been wide open to speaking with any platform that's willing to circulate his findings, including my own."I stand ready to respond to uncomfortable questions, but then media must also stand ready to publish uncomfortable truths," Melzer told me via Twitter when asked about the missing footage. He said the interviews were conducted with BBC World and Sky News via Skype, and lasted about five minutes each.You may also get a pretty strong suspicion of why establishment narrative management firms like the BBC and Sky News may not have wanted to publicize that footage."UK's BBC News and Sky News censored exclusive interviews with UN Torture expert Nils Melzer showing overwhelming evidence that Assange has been deliberately exposed to progressively severe forms of cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment," tweeted the Defend Assange campaign in response to Melzer's post. said British journalist Jonathan Cook.Pressure must be put on these outlets to explain why they didn't air these exclusive interviews, and they must be forced to give a response. Yes, any response we might get will be mealy-mouthed, they'll make some huffy noises about limited air time etcetera, but they need to know that people aren't just watching what they are airing with skepticism, they're watching what they're ignoring. When it comes to propaganda, lies by omission are even more pernicious than outright lies because they are difficult to confront.Julian Assange has been tortured . His health has been declining dangerously . The US, UK, Sweden, Ecuador and Australia are responsible for this. They did this to him because he published inconvenient facts about the powerful. These are truths. They are uncomfortable truths, but they are truths we all must ingest, process, and respond to.