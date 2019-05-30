All time record floods along the Arkansas River and Mississippi, these records extend back 150 years. Farmers WILL not get the crops in the ground, so they will need to WET PLANT to be able to claim US govt crop insurance. USDA raised non plantable acres from 4 million to 13 million which sent a tidal wave through the futures markets, over 50% of traders reversed their short positions to long, expect huge price shifts in commodities moving forward.