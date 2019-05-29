floods
Heavy rain and floods in China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region has left 7 dead and 9,000 displaced.

According to Chinese news agency Xinhua, rainstorms have affected 21 counties of seven cities in Guangxi over the last few days, causing floods and landslides. Over 9,000 hectares of crops have been damaged and 185 houses destroyed. A total of 200,000 people have been affected.

China Meteorological Administration (CMA) reported widespread heavy rainfall over southern areas between 27 to 28 May. Tiandeng in Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region recorded 242.8mm in 24 hours to 28 May, 2019.



