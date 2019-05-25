Earth Changes
Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Corporate media confused: More ice, less ice, more rain, less rain
Adapt 2030
Sat, 25 May 2019 09:55 UTC
- Jordan Peterson on Equity: When the Left Goes Too Far
- 'Rational Americans & experienced commanders' won't let radicals in US go to war - Tehran
- UK heading for another Brexit extension in October - Juncker
- Ice Age Farmer Report: "The worst ever that we've seen" - Wettest since 1895 - Grand Solar Minimum
- Modi's 'landslide' reelection will cement India's multi-aligned foreign policy
- San Francisco now an expensive, 'crap-covered cesspool' overwhelmed with crime & depression
- Ex-FBI lawyer details 'unusual way' McCabe, Yates & Baker approved Carter Page FISA application
- Video shows Israeli settlers & army responsible for West Bank fires, contradicting IDF statement
- Production of mangoes feared to drop by up to 70% in India due to cold, moist weather
- Best of the Web: Welcome to Western democracy: Soros 'NGO' threatens new Ukrainian president with disturbing list of 'red lines'
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Corporate media confused: More ice, less ice, more rain, less rain
- Dead gray whale found near Kalaloch, Washington is 24th on Pacific NW coast this year
- Lightning strike kills 100 animals in Poonch, Kashmir
- Flights cancelled after Bali's Mount Agung volcano erupts again, sending rocks 3kms away
- Monster tornado that ripped 20-mile trail of destruction through Missouri capital was almost a mile wide
- Taurid comet debris may raise chances of impacts on Earth in June
- The western media is key to understanding the Syria deceptions
- Portland State rejects 'Conservative Political Thought' course because it's not inclusive
- SOTT Focus: You REALLY Want to Know? US Army Asks Members How Serving 'Impacted' Them, Gets Schooled in Replies
- 'The gentiles will want to be our slaves': Rabbis at West Bank religious academy caught on video openly promoting racism
- Taurid comet debris may raise chances of impacts on Earth in June
- Do tiny tremblors on the West Coast signal a major earthquake?
- Amazon reportedly has its eyes on a wearable device that can detect human emotions
- India launches Risat-2b, 'cloud-proof' spy satellite, months after Balakot strike
- 'Oumuamua was a fragment from a disintegrated comet
- Huawei says its own operating system could be ready this year if it can't use Google or Microsoft
- As Darwin's 'big idea' continues to lose ground, top evolutionists scramble for new approaches to failing theory
- New study confirms Libyan Desert Glass formed by airburst
- Constants are neither fundamental nor constant says new paper
- 'Science Uprising': New video series will strip away materialist dogma and share the truths being uncovered by real science
- Evolutionary biologist says human life on Mars would be fraught with health problems
- Astronomers think the universe may be a 'billion years younger' than they thought
- Moon's nearside-farside asymmetries the result of a giant impact says new study
- After the kilogram, unit of time to get an update
- New study gives more detailed picture of Earth's mantle
- Scientists predict that babies will be grown in artificial wombs within ten years
- Cosmic black eye? Immense punch from dwarf planet may explain why our moon is so strange looking
- Redefining the kilogram
- Being a dog-lover may be in your DNA - Twin study
- The two ways that critics of Intelligent Design usually go - both of them lame
- 5G danger: Hundreds of respected scientists sound alarm about health effects of 5G networks going up nationwide
- Study shows CBD reduces cravings and anxiety in recovering heroin abusers
- Child endangerment: Belgian legal opinion declares imposition of vegan diets on children is unethical; may lead to changes in law
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health #15 - The Dangers of 5G & WiFi - With Scott Ogrin of Scottie's Tech.Info
- Flashback: Sen. Rand Paul condemns mandatory vaccines: We should not give up our liberty for a 'false sense of security'
- Vaccination: Do your own research, exercise due diligence and reserve judgment - Part 2
- Take a deep breath... air pollution may damage 'every organ in the body'
- FDA recalls tattoo inks due to possible bacteria contamination
- More than 500 people in southern Pakistan test positive for HIV, local officials blame 'rogue doctor'
- Coca-Cola had 'substantial say' on obesity research it sponsored at USC, report finds
- French health watchdog: LED lighting can damage eye's retina and disturb sleep
- In India, vegetarianism is a tool of oppression
- Children and EMFs: What you need to know
- Bayer to pay $2 billion to couple claiming Roundup caused their cancer
- Stem cell research: Immune cells in mother's milk have far-reaching health effects throughout life
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health #14 - Booze You Lose - The Myth of Moderation
- Vaccination: Do your own research, exercise due diligence and reserve judgment
- Epic Fail: The EPA is meant to protect us - the Monsanto trials suggest it isn't doing that
- Toddler fed a vegan diet was so malnourished she had no teeth; parents face prison
- The evisceration of Dr. Andrew Wakefield: Vicious attacks against doctor who dared question the safety of vaccines
- Dim future? IQ rates are mysteriously declining throughout much of the developed world
- Actor John Cleese talks to reincarnation researcher Dr Jim Tucker about children's past life memories
- Free will is real - you make choices, even if your atoms don't
- Common defense mechanisms and what their use says about our personal development
- Religious couples tend to have happier marriages
- Study shows students learn better when they take handwritten notes
- Are people using YouTubers in place of having real relationships?
- Scientists learn that six in ten grieving people 'see or hear dead loved ones'
- SOTT Focus: As Above, So Below?
- Perils of grumpiness: Older adults prone to anger more likely to have high levels of inflammation leading to chronic diseases
- Shooting the messenger: Why we take a dim view of the bearers of bad news
- Aaron and Gabor Maté on the societal illusions and disillusionment of Trump and Russiagate
- Insights from nature
- Genius comes in different shapes at different ages
- The dark side of meditation retreats
- Longer exhalations: An easy way to hack your vagus nerve
- Social media has created a generation of narcissists
- Flashback: To understand Facebook, study Capgras syndrome
- If we can learn from anyone - why is it so hard to take advice?
- Four types of grief that are hardly ever discussed
- The Paranormal Roots of the Pentagon's UFO Program
- Famed UFO researcher, Stanton Friedman, dead at 84
- Churches combine forces in Rome to learn best exorcism practices because of rise in possession cases
- UFO researcher claims there's an underwater alien base under the Great Lakes
- Best of the Web: What The Hell Is Going On With UFOs And The Department Of Defense?
- 'Yeti' footprint photographed near Nepal Base Camp, says Indian Army
- 'UFO falls from sky' against double rainbow after being 'struck by lightning'
- Secret US aircraft or UFO? San Antonio woman films mysterious 'craft' flying over neighborhood
- Best of the Web: UK police: 'Drone' that shut down Gatwick Airport for days last December 'could see what was happening on runways, was eavesdropping on radio communications'
- From AAWSAP to AATIP: How the Pentagon's UFO program changed names, and focus
- Best of the Web: 26 electricity poles in a row collapse on a street in Seattle for no apparent reason
- Russia's paranormal soldiers and military dolphin telepathy revealed by defense ministry magazine
- Michigan couple says they caught a ghost on camera after finding scratches on baby's face
- Drone films site of mysterious death of Russian hikers 60 years ago as probe reopened
- Helicopter pilot sees UFO through his night vision goggles over Las Vegas
- Oldest pyramid on Earth is hidden in Antarctica, claims researcher
- DNA testing needed to help identify mystery animal that attacked and killed North Carolina teacher
- Australian police post video of strange light emerging from thunderstorm
- Possible Big Foot sighting: Young boy lost in the woods says he made friends with a "bear"
- Russia's Prosecutor-General's Office reopens mysterious 1959 Dyatlov Pass case - UPDATE
- New York Times wins Pulitzer for publishing blatant lies
- Satire: Facebook claims party celebrating Candace Owens's suspension was 'honest mistake'
- "Only we are allowed to spy on people" says Google
- 'Trump, Russia, possible collusion' - fake news pundits' hysteria set to music
- No dairy projectiles: Cops ask McDonald's to halt milkshake sales while Farage is in town
- Puppy-loving president of Turkmenistan gifts military with delightful dogs
- In celebration of Russia's taste for speed and legendary bad roads, 'tractor racing' poised to become 'new national sport'
- Grand Theft Ursus: Cheeky bear leaves Russian hunters without food
- Confusion: Biden says 'Margaret Thatcher' called him with concerns about Trump
- Twitter has 'whale of a time' over the Russian 'spy whale'
- Be scared, be very scared! Whales, crickets, and other fearsome Russian doomsday weapons
- Transgender man wins first place in cooking contest
- SOTT Focus: Kremlin Fifth-Column Plot to Make Putin Look Short Revealed!
- Gorillas pose with anti-poaching rangers in truly lovely selfies
- Legal analysts have completed their official count of how many pages are in the Mueller report
- CNN blames ratings slump on lack of news stories they like reporting on
- Man rushed to hospital after hearing slightly differing viewpoint
- 'Every copy of The Spectator should be incinerated. Except the ones my name appears in': An interview with Titania McGrath
- Free world stands in solidarity with arrested journalist who exposed Russian war crimes
- Pastor to weed out heathens this Sunday!
Quote of the Day
"Neither brutality, nor cruelty nor torture will ever bring me to ask for mercy, for I prefer to die with my head unbowed."
The first, and last, democratically-elected leader of the Congo, before he was beaten to death by CIA agents just 6 months later, in January 1961
