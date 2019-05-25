Milwaukee Harbor along the lakefront.

Heavy winter snow and ice finally melts into Lake Michigan along the Milwaukee Harbor along the lakefront.
In 2017 "Climate Experts" had irrefutable proof that the Great Lakes would continue an evaporation decline spiral due to climate change, but today we are at 100 year high water marks with all of the great lakes about to set the highest water marks ever set. We also see the same "this place is warming twice as fast as the rest of the world" headlines coming out of the same Great Lakes When will the corporate media begin asking hard questions why so many bad predictions didn't pan out?


