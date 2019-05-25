lightning
Two nomads hailing from Rajouri district suffered a major loss after their animals got killed in lightning in dhoks of Loran area of Poonch district.

As per official reports, the incident took place on Thursday evening after lightning struck dhoks located in Loran.

Sixty goats and sheep of Mohammad Qasim son of Ghulam Hussain Bakerwal resident of Prat Nowshehra and 40 sheep and goats of Mohammad Junaid son of Abdul Aziz resident of Mangaldei Nowshera were killed.

"Police party was rushed to the spot," SSP Poonch Ramesh Angral told Greater Kashmir. "A loss report was entered in daily dairy of police station Loran".