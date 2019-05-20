The Red Cross in Mali reported that at least 14 people have died in flash flooding that hit the country's capital, Bamako, on 16 May, 2019.According to the Red Cross report, the flooding struck after a. Six communes in the city were affected, in particular Niamakoro where 10 fatalities were reported.Two houses were completely destroyed and 10 cars washed away. Around 100 families have been affected, with some of them forced from their homes and staying in temporary accommodation. Further damage assessments are being carried out.The Red Cross said blocked drainage channels was a cause of the floods.