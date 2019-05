© Mookie Forcella



They can survive being frozen.

Small body, big sound.

Musically inspired?

On the move

spring peeper: 268 live, 204 dead

spotted salamander: 175 live, 32 dead

four-toed salamander: 43 live, 1 dead

red-backed salamander: 16 live, 2 dead

eastern newt: 8 live, 12 dead

northern slimy salamander: 1 live

unknown salamander: 3 dead

wood frog: 114 live, 27 dead

American toad: 27 live, 2 dead

bull frog: 1 live

green frog: 1 live

pickerel frog: 1 live

X marks the spot

Some basics

What the robin is to lawn and meadow, the peeper is to the wooded swamp. The first robin usually appears on a bright, though still chilly day, hopping over a bit of dry yellow grass revealed by the retreating snow. The peeper comes to us as a distant chorus on the first evening a light coat or sweatshirt will suffice, or all of a sudden when, on a night warm enough to crack a car window, we pass a bit of low ground flooded by the spring rains and snowmelt.They're more often heard than seen. Approach them, and the song cuts off well before you can get near. Peepers are skittish. You would be too if you were very small and made a sound that could be heard a mile away.Nevertheless, they have some remarkable abilities.Let's start with their most amazing feat: the ability to awaken after freezing solid.Most frogs bury themselves in mud to keep their body temperatures above freezing. Not the peeper. It hibernates under leaf litter and logs.Why do they do it? Why not find a better place to wait out the winter where they won't freeze? Because there's an advantage to cold tolerance: it lets the peepers emerge early in the spring before predators get their bearings.So next time you hear the peepers calling, think about how it's only possible because those little frogs were able to withstand becoming ice cubes several times over the previous winter.Peepers are .8-1.5 inches long and weigh 3-5 grams.The male peeper generates his seductive and ear-splitting peep by closing his nostrils, and pushing air over his vocal chords into the throat sac, which acts as a resonator. An article in Wired magazine analyzed the peepers' calls and found they consistently hit a specific note - around 3000 hz, equivalent to G7, the highest G on a piano. Call rate ranges from around 20 to 90 per minute, and frequency turns out to be important.According to the article: "To chirp faster, a frog has to take in more oxygen, and consume more energy. The frogs that chirp the fastest are the ones with the greatest stamina. Like the fastest long distance runners, they're able to sustain a high consumption of energy over a long duration."Like many amphibians, the spring peeper breeds in temporary ponds formed by snow melt and spring rains called vernal pools. Each year, amphibians make a pilgrimage to these pools, usually on the first warm, rainy night.Locally, many peepers made the move weeks ago during warmer weather, though not all. According to the DEC, March 29 was a big night, and the next warm, rainy night might bring more migration - both to and from breeding areas.For a sense of how dangerous the trek is, here are some preliminary numbers from March 29 reported to the DEC by local volunteers.Interested in volunteering to help? Check out our article on the program , which includes sign up links.The "X" marking on the frog's back is one of easiest ways to distinguish it from other small frogs. That marking, combined with its call, is responsible for its Latin name: pseudacris crucifer, which means "cross-bearing false locust," the latter a reference to its insect-like call.If "crucifer" sounds familiar, it's because it rhymes with Lucifer. The first the cross-bearer, the second the light-bearer (or bringer). It's quite biblical, which is appropriate for a frog who begins to call around Easter.Peepers call in a given location for 4-8 weeks; breeding season stretches from March to June. After mating, the female lays 800-1000 eggs underwater.The eggs hatch in 6-12 days; tadpoles mature in 45-100 days, quicker in temporary pools.3 years.Mostly nocturnal, but sometimes active during the day in more shaded areas.Adult: Spiders, ants, beetles; tadpole/larvae: algae and other aquatic organisms.Adult: Larger frogs, snakes, skunks, owls, other birds; tadpole/larvae: diving beetle, leeches, dragonfly larvae.