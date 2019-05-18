An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.0 has struck 12 km south-west of Taron, in the South Pacific nation of Papua New Guinea on Saturday, according to U.S. Geological Survey.The earthquake which occurred at 8:37 am local time was initially determined to be at 4.579 degrees south latitude and 153.006 degrees east longitude at a depth of 27 km.No Tsunami warning has been issued at this time.