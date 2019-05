© Reuters / Dado Ruvic

US President Donald Trump has declared a national emergency over technology designed or produced by 'foreign adversaries,' an act widely understood to target China's ZTE and Huawei in an effort to freeze them out of 5G market.Arguing that "foreign adversaries are increasingly creating and exploiting vulnerabilities in information and communications technology and services" the US increasingly depends on, Trump's executive order on Wednesday declares an emergency over foreign-designed, developed, manufactured or supplied information and communications technologies.The Department of Commerce is ordered to name the companies or technologies to be banned under the emergency, and told to develop an enforcement regime, all of which will take at least several months.Beijing has condemned the measure as discriminatory, reacting to the reports in multiple US media outlets that the emergency order was in the works."This is neither graceful nor fair," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said at a news briefing on Tuesday. "We urge the US to stop citing security concerns as an excuse to unreasonably suppress Chinese companies and provide a fair and equitable and non-discriminatory environment for Chinese companies to operate in the US."Trump's action comes just days after US-China trade talks broke down without a deal, and the US placed into effect a tariff increase on billions of dollars' worth of Chinese imports.