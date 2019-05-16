#sismo reportado por los usuarios de la app Sismo Detector a 17km de Intipuc�, ElSalvador. 49 reportes en un radio de 240km. Descarga la app desde https://t.co/VUVprNT46b para recibir alertas en tiempo real pic.twitter.com/7013fPPOyF — sismoalert (@alerta_sismo) May 16, 2019



The western coast of Central America is considered to be a seismically active zone, as it lies in an area where the Cocos plate rubs against the Caribbean plate.Authorities in the Central American nation of El Salvador have reported a 6.2-magnitude earthquake, according to the nation's Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources.The earthquake had its epicentre off the coast of the La Union department, about 200 kilometres southeast of the capital San Salvador.Meanwhile, the United States Geological Survey reported a 5.7-magnitude tremor off Nicaragua.