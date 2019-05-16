Big time snow in Ghisoni in the mountains of Corsica yesterday, May 15th. Vidoe: Gite Ufugone Capanelle / @MeteoContact pic.twitter.com/6qZvzgqOHL — severe-weather.EU (@severeweatherEU) May 16, 2019



Cold weather and heavy snow blanketed the island on Wednesday, taking many locals by surprise.Summer may be around the corner but the Mediterranean island of Corsica is firmly gripped by winter."It's very rare and very remarkable to have snow in Corsica in May, but we need a little more hindsight to decide just how exceptional this is," Patrick Rebillout, head of Meteo Meteorological Center of Meteofrance in Ajaccio, told AFP news agency."In May, the weather is usually nice, but there can still be big cold descents," he added.Up to 25cm of snow was reported along the Vizzavona pass which connects Ajaccio to Bastia. This important junction which links Corsica-South to Upper Corsica was closed to all vehicles in the early morning, reopening shortly before 10:30am.L'Ile Rousse and Pila-Canale also reported record lows for the month, recording 5.6C and 4.7C respectively.The cold weather is part of the same weather system which has also brought damaging winds and flooding to parts of southeast Europe over the last few days.The worst of the conditions have already cleared away from Corsica and temperatures are quickly recovering. However, more rain is expected on Friday and things are going to stay rather unsettled over the next few days.