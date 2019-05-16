© GENERIC KIWI/TWITTER



Taken by youngest on his bus trip home just now, between Lee Stream and Clarks Junction pic.twitter.com/d0EzY1Jv2X — Generic Kiwi (@Generickiwi) May 16, 2019



Snow flurries have been reported on Dunedin hill suburbs, as temperatures plummet.Snow was spotted falling on suburbs more than 100m above sea level on Thursday afternoon, but just like the sun, it did not overstay its welcome.The snow was believed to be the first near an urban area this year, a Metservice spokeswoman said.Residents could expect to see some more light flurries, she said.Showers hitting the area did not have "enough depth to get decent snow forming".