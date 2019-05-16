Snow was spotted falling on suburbs more than 100m above sea level on Thursday afternoon, but just like the sun, it did not overstay its welcome.
The snow was believed to be the first near an urban area this year, a Metservice spokeswoman said.
"This is the lowest fall we have seen so far."
Residents could expect to see some more light flurries with temperatures just above freezing, she said.
Showers hitting the area did not have "enough depth to get decent snow forming".
Snow remains visible on Mt Cargill, about 680m above sea level.
Taken by youngest on his bus trip home just now, between Lee Stream and Clarks Junction pic.twitter.com/d0EzY1Jv2X— Generic Kiwi (@Generickiwi) May 16, 2019