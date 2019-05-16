© The Chronicle



A dead whale is stranded near a Pacifica beach, officials confirmed Tuesday. The creature's death marks the tenth whale stranding in the Bay Area since March 10.The Marine Mammal Center began receiving reports about the animal on Tuesday morning, spokesperson Giancarlo Rulli said.Rulli said the whale is floating in the surfline near Linda Mar Beach. The species, age and cause of death are not yet known as the carcass is inaccessible to researchers. They're waiting for the whale to wash ashore, Rulli said.Since March, four whales have died due to ship strikes, and another four from malnutrition, experts say. The cause of deaths of a whale discovered April 30 at Limantour Beach has not been confirmed.