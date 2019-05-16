© Reuters / Aaron P. Bernstein

US Republican Senator Tom Cotton is facing severe criticism from the public after bombastically claiming that the US would win a war against Iran in just "two strikes.""I don't advocate military action against Iran. I'm simply delivering the message that if Iran were to attack the United States, it would be a grave miscalculation on their part and there would be a furious response," he said.Tehran has given world powers 60 days to resolve issues with the US or it will renege on its commitments under the 2015 nuclear deal. President Trump withdrew from the deal last year and re-imposed sanctions on the Gulf state. If China, Russia and Europe can't protect Iran, it has vowed to start enriching uranium to a higher level.