In addition to the rain and floods in great number of places in BiH, residents of Bosanska Krajina, more precisely the places of Korcanica, near Sanski Most, were also surprised by the snow.The video shows snowfall near Sanski Most, where the truck driver is seen to be struggling with snow on the road.Korcanica is located 32 kilometers from the Sanski Most and part of the mountain Grmec.