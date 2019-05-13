© TWITTER USER @HOCKEYMOMCT)



#MothersDay snow? A viewer sent us this video of snow falling in Otis. How crazy is it that it's snowing in May? pic.twitter.com/n0Fkl6uvSX — Dani (@DaniEatonWWLP) May 12, 2019



@bobmaxon Snow at the Granville Country Store in Granville, Massachusetts. pic.twitter.com/VVrIwzCVGb — Aaron Fife (@AaronFife007) May 12, 2019



Mass Pike has snow! https://t.co/3IWTj6Y6BO — Tracy O'Connell Novick (@TracyNovick) May 12, 2019



Reports of snow falling on some parts of Massachusetts wasn't a joke, after all, it is Mother's Day and not April Fools' Day.The National Weather Service in Albany said there were reports of snowfall in the southern and central Berkshires. There were also reports of sleet and snow mixing with rain in the northern Litchfield Hills.Slick spots on the Massachusetts Turnpike forced authorities to reduce the speed limit on the highway in the area. There was sleet in the Otis to Russell areas, the National Weather Service said. There were some crashes on the Mass. Pike due to the weather.Snow could continue in parts of the Berkshires until the afternoon.People were noticeably annoyed and surprised with the May 12 snow.