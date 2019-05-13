Ecuador's El Reventador lit up the night sky with lava following an increase in rumblings at the volcano in recent weeks.According to reports, a stream of smoke reached some 1.2 km (about .7 miles) above the volcano's crater and incandescent rocks spewed out under the moonlight.El Reventador is located near Quito's Amazon region and is the country's most active volcano.It's a popular site for hikers but authorities have warned tourists to stay away from the area.