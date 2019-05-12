I have never seen this before. Googling it, I learned a halo or ring around the sun is a fairly common phenomenon, typically caused when there are very high, very thin clouds, clouds, being so high in the sky, made from ice crystals, refracting and reflecting the light.
Sun halo over Costa Rica
© QCostaRica/Rico
This is the view in the sky over Santa Ana (and suspect most of Costa Rica) this morning.

I took the photos with my iPhone at 11:05 am from home in Piedades de Santa Ana.
Sun halo over Costa Rica
© QCostaRica/Rico
Did you see it?