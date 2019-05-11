snow road
The 86-km-long historic Mughal road, which connects south Kashmir with Jammu region was closed for vehicular traffic movement on Saturday due to fresh snowfall during night, a traffic police official said.

"Traffic was suspended on the historic road, linking Shopian in south Kashmir with Rajouri and Poonch in Jammu region", official told TNN.

There was about five to six inches of fresh snowfall on the highway, including at Pir-Ki-Gali, he said adding snow clearance operation has been launched from both sides to put through the road which is seen as alternative to Srinagar-Jammu national highway, closed for the past three days due to landslides.

He said today traffic was to ply from Shopian to other side of the Gali as only one-way traffic will continue till further orders.