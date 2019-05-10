Puppet Masters
Rogue State: Pompeo sez US must prevent construction of Nord Stream 2 pipeline to 'counter Russia'
RT
Thu, 09 May 2019 10:02 UTC
Pompeo, well known for his vocal criticism of the pipeline project, touched upon the topic while giving a speech at the Centre for Policy Studies in London on Wednesday.
"Russia wants Nord Stream 2 to use energy as a leverage over Europe. We shouldn't allow it to proceed," Pompeo stated, while praising the close relationship between the US and the UK.
The pipeline, constructed by Russia's Gazprom in partnership with five European energy majors under the Baltic Sea, has been repeatedly criticized by Washington and others, including Kiev. The criticism has included speculation that the new pipeline would bring the amount of Russian transit gas - and profits from it - for the Ukrainian authorities to zero.
Senior US officials, including Pompeo, have repeatedly "warned" Europe of the alleged threats that Nord Stream 2 bears, claiming it would deepen the EU's dependence on Russian energy. Despite the pressure from the US, Europe - namely Germany, the major partner in the project - has not caved in to it and the construction of the pipeline, expected to provide transit for 70 percent of Russian gas sales to the EU, goes on.
While Washington's concerns about the "dependence" of the EU on Russia might appear genuine, the US has actually been actively seeking to get its own share in the European energy market, trying to sell more of its liquefied natural gas (LNG).
