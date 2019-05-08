© Global Look Press / ZUMAPRESS.com / Dominika Zarzycka

it was Israel who had briefed the United States about alleged Iranian plan

Washington's decision to increase its military presence in the Middle East has been triggered by the fact that US intelligence has acquired data indicating that Iran is planning attacks on US forces and allies in the region, The Wall Street Journal confirmed on Tuesday, citing unnamed US officials.According to The Wall Street Journal, US intelligence has found out that Iran has plans to target US forces in Iraq and possibly in Syria, while it is also going to stage attacks in Bab-el-Mandeb strait near Yemen through its proxies and in the Persian Gulf with its own armed drones. Iran reportedly may seek to attack US forces in Kuwait as well.The Iranian threat may be coming both from land and water, US officials told The Wall Street Journal, adding that they are surprised with the specificity of the Iranian plans to target US forces.However, it remains unclear if these plans are unavoidable, or Iranian moves depend on the further development of the US-Iranian relations., sources added.They said that the administration of US President Donald Trump could position Patriot missile systems to the Middle East later.Sources suggested thatUS National Security Adviser John Bolton said on Sunday that the United States was deploying the USS Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group and a bomber task force near Iran, to the US Central Command (CENTCOM) region, as "a clear and unmistakable message" to Tehran that Washington would respond to possible attacks. Media reports emerged on Monday thatto attack US targets or allies in the Gulf region.Washington's decision to boost its military presence in the Middle East comes amid growing tensions between Iran and the United States, which wereIn addition, the United States officially designated in April Iran's Islamic Revolution Guard Corps, a branch of the Iranian Armed Forces, as a terrorist group. In response, Tehran promptly placed the CENTCOM under the same designation.