Pictures and video show vast clouds of dust towering over the town in north-western Victoria, AustraliaA huge dust storm blanketed the north-west Victorian town of Mildura on Tuesday afternoon, turning daylight to midnight in a matter of minutes as the front blew in from the west.Tanvi Mor, who was at the airport when the storm came in about 5pm, said "it seemed to be swallowing Mildura".Mor said it wasPictures and video posted on social media showed vast clouds of dust towering over the town.The North Star Mildura Motors salesman Shaun Blythman said the dealership was scrambling to clean 100 cars coated in a chocolate brown film on Wednesday morning."There's three staff out there at the moment mopping up," he said.He said initially it looked like a big thunderstorm was coming and then it went pitch black."It was like a thick wall," Blythman said.A senior forecaster at the Bureau of Meteorology, Richard Carlyon, said"Normally you would see it in the drier parts of the year, in summer," he said. "It has been a very dry start to the year."Carlyon said heavy rain last week missed the the far west of Victoria and South Australia."Normally this time of year we've had enough rain and we don't see dust," he said.