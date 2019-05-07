Even though spring is well advanced and summer is supposedly just around the corner, weather stations recorded unseasonably low temperatures and even snow in several parts of Greece on Tuesday morning, especially at high altitudes.Photographs published by EpirusGate show the Greek village of Syrrako in the Ioannina regionHeavy snowfall was also reported in the village of Nymfaio in the Florina regional unit.According to figures released by the National Observatory of Athens' weather service meteo.gr, the lowest temperatures were recorded at ski resorts including Kaimaktsalan in Edessa, Mount Parnassus and Vasilitsa.In several other locations, the mercury hovered just a few degrees above zero Celsius. It was 1.8C in Plikati, Ioannina and 1.9 C in Vlasti, Kozani and a chilly 2.3 C in Grevena. Metsovo, Pertouli and Trikala saw temps of 2.7 C, and it was just 3.2 C (38 degrees F) on Mount Parnitha above Athens, at an altitude of 1,350 meters.